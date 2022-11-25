Churu, Fatehpur coldest in Rajasthan at 5 deg C

Churu and Fatehpur remained the coldest places in Rajasthan with a minimum temperature of five degrees Celsius, the MeT department said.

In Karauli, the minimum temperature on Thursday was 6.7 degrees, 6.9 degrees in Mount Abu, 7.4 degrees Celsius in Bhilwara, 8.0 degrees in Pilani and Chittorgarh, 8.0 degrees in Sikar, 8.2 degrees in Nagaur, 8.5 degrees in Kota, 8.6 degrees in Dhollpur and 8.9 degrees in Ganganagar.

In the capital Jaipur, the maximum and minimum temperature was recorded at 27.3 degree and 11.2 degree Celsius respectively in the last 24 hours.

According to the Meteorological Center Jaipur, due to north-westerly winds flowing in the state, a slight drop in the minimum temperature is being recorded at most places for the last three-four days. In the next 48 hours, there may be a slight drop (one-two degree) in the minimum temperature in the northern and eastern parts of the state, a spokesperson said. Weather will remain completely dry in the state during the next week, he added.

