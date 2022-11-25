Left Menu

India adds 42 mn square feet of LEED-certified buildings in 2022: Report

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-11-2022 17:14 IST | Created: 25-11-2022 17:14 IST
India adds 42 mn square feet of LEED-certified buildings in 2022: Report
  • Country:
  • India

India has added 42.4 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings in the first 10 months of the year, led by southern cities Bengaluru and Chennai, both in area and number of buildings, according to an industry report.

Property consultancy Knight Frank India, in an ESG report, said that the country has added 4.24 million square feet of gross floor area between January and October 2022 across 148 new LEED-certified buildings. This took the total number of such buildings to 2,436 spread across an area of 701.6 million square feet, the report said.

Bengaluru outperformed all other cities with 0.9 million square feet of gross floor area during the period under review, followed by Chennai with 0.56 million square feet, Noida with 0.53 million square feet, Pune (0.51 million square feet) and Mumbai (0.49 million square feet).

In terms of the number of LEED-certified buildings, Bengaluru added 25 new such buildings, followed by Pune with an addition of 23 buildings, Noida (20 buildings), Chennai and Hyderabad (18 each) and Mumbai added 15 new such green buildings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAF set to place Rs 1,400 cr order for new age missiles to destroy enemy radars

IAF set to place Rs 1,400 cr order for new age missiles to destroy enemy rad...

 India
2
Hubble snaps this gorgeous star-forming region in our neighboring galaxy

Hubble snaps this gorgeous star-forming region in our neighboring galaxy

Global
3
Health News Roundup: UNICEF study shows kids make up 40% of Haiti's cholera cases; Measles now an imminent global threat due to pandemic, say WHO and CDC and more

Health News Roundup: UNICEF study shows kids make up 40% of Haiti's cholera ...

 Global
4
Threat to journalists: Police carry out raids at multiple locations in 3 J-K districts

Threat to journalists: Police carry out raids at multiple locations in 3 J-K...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022