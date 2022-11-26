Left Menu

Cold wave conditions grip parts of Jharkhand

Cold wave conditions gripped parts of Jharkhand for the past two days, with the night temperatures falling up to six degrees Celsius below normal, weather officials said on Saturday.The northwest parts of Jharkhand witnessed a major fall in the level of mercury.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 26-11-2022 17:19 IST | Created: 26-11-2022 17:06 IST
The northwest parts of Jharkhand witnessed a major fall in the level of mercury. The cold conditions, however, were being felt across the state, the official said.

''The chill in the air increased due to unrestricted flow of north-westerly to northerly wind at a lower level over Jharkhand," a senior meteorologist at Ranchi Meteorological Centre, SC Mandal, told PTI.

The average minimum temperature has dipped by one to six degrees Celsius from the normal across the state. Simdega district shivered at the lowest minimum temperature of 7.5 degrees Celsius on Saturday, followed by Daltonganj, which recorded 7.8 degrees Celsius, 4.6 notches below the normal.

Bokaro shivered at 9.6 degree Celsius, a dip of six degrees Celsius from the normal, while Chaibasa recorded the minimum at 11 degrees Celsius, 2.9 notches below the normal.

The minimum temperature was near the normal in Jharkhand's two big cities — Ranchi and Jamshedpur.

Ranchi recorded the minimum at 12 degrees, 0.2 degrees below the normal, while Jamshedpur at 12.2 degrees Celsius, 1.6 notches below the normal.

Likely from Sunday, there will be partial relief from the cold wave conditions, the official said.

"No significant synoptic system is prevailing over Jharkhand,'' Mandal said.

A major change in day and night temperature is unlikely for at least the next five days, and there is no cold wave warning for at least a few days over Jharkhand, Mandal added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

