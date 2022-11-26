Left Menu

No deaths confirmed for now in landslide on Italy's Ischia island - interior minister

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 26-11-2022 18:22 IST | Created: 26-11-2022 17:59 IST
No deaths confirmed for now in landslide on Italy's Ischia island - interior minister
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italian Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi said on Saturday there were no confirmed deaths in the landslide on the island of Ischia.

"At the moment there are no confirmed deaths, there are some difficulties in the rescue operations because the weather conditions are still challenging", Piantedosi told reporters.

Earlier in the day Infrastructure Minister Matteo Salvini said that eight people had died in the landslide which engulfed building following heavy rain.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Light echoes from black hole V404 Cygni turned into sound | Listen

Light echoes from black hole V404 Cygni turned into sound | Listen

 Global
2
Russian spacewalk postponed due to spacesuit issue

Russian spacewalk postponed due to spacesuit issue

 Global
3
What if the dinosaurs hadn’t gone extinct? Why our world might look very different

What if the dinosaurs hadn’t gone extinct? Why our world might look very dif...

 Australia
4
Hubble pierces through the dusty veil enshrouding this sparkling stellar nursery

Hubble pierces through the dusty veil enshrouding this sparkling stellar nur...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022