No deaths confirmed for now in landslide on Italy's Ischia island - interior minister
Reuters | Milan | Updated: 26-11-2022 18:22 IST | Created: 26-11-2022 17:59 IST
Italian Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi said on Saturday there were no confirmed deaths in the landslide on the island of Ischia.
"At the moment there are no confirmed deaths, there are some difficulties in the rescue operations because the weather conditions are still challenging", Piantedosi told reporters.
Earlier in the day Infrastructure Minister Matteo Salvini said that eight people had died in the landslide which engulfed building following heavy rain.
