Adityanath visits Ayodhya, offers prayer at temples

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Ayodhya on Sunday and offered prayers at the Ram Janmabhoomi complex and Hanumangarhi temple. He also took stock of the ongoing works at the Supreme Court-mandated Ram temple.Adityanath also reached Tedhi Bazar and inspected various under-construction sites and multilevel parking.

PTI | Lucknow/Ayodhya | Updated: 27-11-2022 16:19 IST | Created: 27-11-2022 16:15 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Adityanath also reached Tedhi Bazar and inspected various under-construction sites and multilevel parking. It was the BJP leader's fourth visit to the district in the last 40 days.

On October 19, Adityanath reached Ayodhya to inspect the preparations for Deepotsav. On October 23, he visited the district with Prime Minister to attend the festival.

He again visited both, the complex and the temple, on October 24.

