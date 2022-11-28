Left Menu

Woman's disfigured body found in Puri Sea beach, family alleges murder

PTI | Puri | Updated: 28-11-2022 14:38 IST | Created: 28-11-2022 14:33 IST
Woman's disfigured body found in Puri Sea beach, family alleges murder
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The family members of a woman from Madhya Pradesh on Monday demanded a high-level probe into the mysterious death of their daughter at the sea beach here.

The 18-year-old woman's disfigured body in underwear was found on the sea beach near the Penthakata area here on November 26, police said.

While police suspect it to be a case of drowning, the family members alleged that their daughter was killed.

They alleged that their daughter was kidnapped from hotel and killed by pouring acid on her face so that she could not be recognized.

The family members said that the woman went missing after going outside her hotel room to bring wet clothes on November 23, her body was found on November 26. The father identified his daughter's body from the earring, gold nose pin, red ribbon on her hand, and a black ribbon on her ankle.

The family members alleged that after the postmortem was conducted the police told them about a body found on the sea beach.

When contacted, Superintendent of Police, Puri, VK Sing said: ''I am looking into the incident. The police will give details after 5 PM.''

