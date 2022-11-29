Left Menu

Damages to Spanish agriculture from climate events likely to hit record this year -govt

Reuters | Updated: 29-11-2022 18:43 IST | Created: 29-11-2022 18:43 IST
Damages to Spanish agriculture from climate events likely to hit record this year -govt

Damages caused to Spain's agriculture sector by climate events in the first 10 months of this year totalled 684 million euros ($708.97 million) and are likely to reach a record high for the year, the government spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Given recent events such as floods caused by heavy rains during the past weeks on the Mediterranean coast, the final cost in 2022 will likely surpass the more than 720 million euros registered in 2021, spokesperson Isabel Rodriguez told reporters. Late frost ravaged fields of fruit trees during the spring, while droughts linked to the summer heatwaves further wrecked crops throughout the country.

($1 = 0.9648 euros)

TRENDING

1
Delhi man kills father, chops him into bits and stores pieces in fridge; mother helps in murder

Delhi man kills father, chops him into bits and stores pieces in fridge; mot...

 India
2
Woman's disfigured body found in Puri Sea beach, family alleges murder

Woman's disfigured body found in Puri Sea beach, family alleges murder

 India
3
2 killed in collision between motorcycles in UP's Saharanpur

2 killed in collision between motorcycles in UP's Saharanpur

 India
4
Google Doodle celebrates the 110th Independence Day of Albania

Google Doodle celebrates the 110th Independence Day of Albania

 Albania

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022