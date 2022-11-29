Minor earthquake in Delhi
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2022 22:07 IST | Created: 29-11-2022 22:04 IST
- Country:
- India
A minor earthquake occurred in Delhi Tuesday night, according to the National Centre for Seismology.
The epicentre of the quake with a magnitude of 2.5 was eight km west of New Delhi. It occurred at 9.30 pm.
Tremors were felt in the national capital.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- National Centre for Seismology
Advertisement