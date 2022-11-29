Minor earthquake in Delhi

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2022 22:07 IST | Created: 29-11-2022 22:04 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A minor earthquake occurred in Delhi Tuesday night, according to the National Centre for Seismology.

The epicentre of the quake with a magnitude of 2.5 was eight km west of New Delhi. It occurred at 9.30 pm.

Tremors were felt in the national capital.

