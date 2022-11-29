Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Sanjay Gandhi National Park

A fire broke out inside the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) in Mumbai on Tuesday night, a civic official said, adding that efforts were on to douse it.

The park, spread over 87 sq km, is home to several species of wild animals including leopards.

The fire broke out around 10 pm, and four fire engines, three jumbo tankers and other assistance vehicles were immediately rushed to the spot, the fire brigade official said.

