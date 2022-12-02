Left Menu

Qutub row: Court to pass order on review of intervention application on Dec 12

A court here will on December 12 pass an order on the review plea to its earlier order dismissing an intervention application on the Qutub Minar row. The intervention application, filed in an appeal seeking the restoration of Hindu and Jain deities in an alleged temple complex inside Qutub Minar, was dismissed by the court on September 20.

A court here will on December 12 pass an order on the review plea to its earlier order dismissing an intervention application on the Qutub Minar row. The intervention application, filed in an appeal seeking the restoration of Hindu and Jain deities in an alleged temple complex inside Qutub Minar, was dismissed by the court on September 20. The applicant, Kunwar Mahender Dhwaj Pratap Singh said he was a necessary party to the appeal. ''Arguments on the application of review heard. Be listed for order/clarification, if any, on December 12, 2022," Additional District Judge Dinesh Kumar said in an order passed on Thursday. The intervention application claimed Singh was an heir of the erstwhile ruler of the 'United Province of Agra' and the owner of land parcels in several cities in and around Delhi, including the property of Qutub Minar.

Against the order which dismissed the plea on the ground of it being ''without merits'', counsel for Singh had filed the present review application.

