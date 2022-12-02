UP becoming first choice of investors due to 'safe', 'riot-free' environment: CM Adityanath
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday claimed that under the BJP rule, Uttar Pradesh has transformed into a safe and riot-free state, and is set to become the first choice of investors.Addressing a Prabuddha Jan Sammelan meeting of intellectuals here, Adityanath said Uttar Pradesh will soon turn into the countrys leading economy.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday claimed that under the BJP rule, Uttar Pradesh has transformed into a ''safe'' and ''riot-free'' state, and is set to become the first choice of investors.
Addressing a 'Prabuddha Jan Sammelan' (meeting of intellectuals) here, Adityanath said Uttar Pradesh will soon turn into the country's leading economy. ''There is no place for crime, hooligans or miscreants in UP and the state is progressing. The criminals are in jails or have fled the state. Due to this, Uttar Pradesh is becoming the first choice of investors,'' the chief minister said at the event where he launched 30 development projects worth Rs 424 crores.
Right now, Uttar Pradesh is at the number two position in terms of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP).
“Due to the safe atmosphere in the state, the brass city of Moradabad is scaling new heights. The talented and skilled craftsmen are giving recognition to the country. The BJP's arrival in 2017 has given appropriate encouragement to the potential of the region for it to prosper,” he stressed.
