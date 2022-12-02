Left Menu

Prez signs MHADA Act amendment bill, paves way for redevelopment of cessed buildings: Fadnavis

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-12-2022 20:08 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 20:02 IST
Prez signs MHADA Act amendment bill, paves way for redevelopment of cessed buildings: Fadnavis
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
More than 50 buildings in Mumbai that were declared dangerous but whose redevelopment was stuck have got relief with the President of India signing the bill amending the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Act 1976, said Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday.

The President of India signed the amendments in the MHADA Act 1976, giving preference to the owner or the tenants of a residential building to submit a proposal for redevelopment once it is categorised by the civic body as dangerous for living, Fadnavis informed If the residents or owner fail to submit any proposal for its redevelopment, the MHADA has now been empowered to take the project in its hands for the same, Fadnavis tweeted further.

The president has cleared the way for the redevelopment of cessed buildings in the metropolis, he added.

These 56 buildings were paying cess (a kind of levy), but their redevelopment was stuck despite being categorised as dangerous structures.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

