India jumps to 48th place in ICAO aviation safety ranking: DGCA officials

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2022 20:26 IST | Created: 03-12-2022 20:11 IST
Image Credit: Twitter(@icao)
India has jumped to the 48th position in the global aviation safety ranking by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), according to DGCA officials.

Four years ago, the country was ranked at the 102nd position.

In the ranking, Singapore is at the top, followed by the UAE and South Korea at the second and third positions, respectively, the officials said.

China is at the 49th place, they added.

Under its Universal Safety Oversight Audit Programme (USOAP) Continuous Monitoring Approach, an ICAO Coordinated Validation Mission (ICVM) was undertaken from November 9 to 16.

On Saturday, DGCA chief Arun Kumar told PTI that the regulator has worked tirelessly to upgrade India's safety ranking and the results are there. ''Hopefully, we continue to remain vigilant and improve further''.

The country's score in terms of effective implementation of key safety elements has improved to 85.49 per cent, the officials said.

On November 16, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said the audit was conducted in the areas of legislation, organisation, personal licensing, operations, airworthiness and aerodromes.

''As per the initial reports, the mission was highly successful. India has done extremely well and our scores will see a substantial improvement putting us in the company of nations with best safety standards and oversight systems,'' it had said in a release.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

