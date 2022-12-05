Left Menu

PTI | Thane | Updated: 05-12-2022 17:37 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 17:12 IST
G20 presidency will help country develop on all counts: Union minister Bharati Pawar
Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar Image Credit: ANI
India, which officially assumed the G20 presidency on December 1, will host several programmes connected with the intergovernmental forum and this will help the country develop on all counts, Union Minister Bharati Pawar said here on Monday.

The country is expected to host over 200 preparatory meetings across the country beginning this month.

G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies. It comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union.

Addressing a press conference at the Bharatiya Janata Party office here, Pawar said these meetings, which will held in several cities, will give a boost to tourism, local customs and traditions.

Hailing the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she said ''this is a great opportunity for India for brand-building''.

Speaking on the measles cases in Maharashtra, mainly the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, the Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare said the Centre had formed a task force to monitor and overcome the situation.

Measures were being taken as per the recommendations of this task force, Pawar added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

