Magnitude 6.2 quake rattles Indonesia's Bali, Java islands - geophysics agency

Reuters | Updated: 06-12-2022 12:15 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 12:05 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

A 6.2-magnitude earthquake rattled Indonesia's Bali and Java islands on Tuesday, the country's geophysics agency said.

The quake occurred off the southern coast of East Java province, at a depth of 10 kilometres (6.2 miles), and 305 kilometres southwest of Denpasar, Bali, the agency said, adding that it was not expected to trigger a tsunami. Local authorities were checking for any damage caused by the tremors, which were felt strongly in East Java province and Bali, according to residents posting on social media.

