West Bengal: Body of 45-year-old woman found on roadside

The body of a 45-year-old tribal woman was found on a roadside in West Bengal's Jhargram district on Tuesday, police said.

The body was first spotted by villagers in a paddy field along a road in the Baghuashol area, following which they informed the police.

The woman, a resident of Mukundapur village in Sakrail block, has been missing since Sunday, police said.

The body was sent to the Jhargram hospital for post-mortem, and an investigation started to find the cause of her death, they said.

Police said the woman was known to be a habitual drunkard.

