Left Menu

West Bengal: Body of 45-year-old woman found on roadside

PTI | Jhargram | Updated: 06-12-2022 16:35 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 16:23 IST
West Bengal: Body of 45-year-old woman found on roadside
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The body of a 45-year-old tribal woman was found on a roadside in West Bengal's Jhargram district on Tuesday, police said.

The body was first spotted by villagers in a paddy field along a road in the Baghuashol area, following which they informed the police.

The woman, a resident of Mukundapur village in Sakrail block, has been missing since Sunday, police said.

The body was sent to the Jhargram hospital for post-mortem, and an investigation started to find the cause of her death, they said.

Police said the woman was known to be a habitual drunkard.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

 Israel
2
Suzlon Energy to seek shareholders' nod for top brass appointments

Suzlon Energy to seek shareholders' nod for top brass appointments

 India
3
This is what drives reckless behaviour on the road

This is what drives reckless behaviour on the road

 United States
4
Nineteen per cent polling till 11 am in UP bypolls; Akhilesh claims use of police force, BJP trashes charge

Nineteen per cent polling till 11 am in UP bypolls; Akhilesh claims use of p...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022