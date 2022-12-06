NCMC reviews preparedness for possible cyclonic storm over the Bay of Bengal

The National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) under the Chairmanship of Cabinet Secretary Shri Rajiv Gauba met today and reviewed preparedness of Central Ministries/Agencies, and State/Union Territory Governments to review preparedness for the possible cyclonic storm over the Bay of Bengal.

The Director General, India Meteorological Department (IMD), briefed the Committee about the current status of the weather system in the Bay of Bengal, which is likely to move West-Northwestwards and concentrate into a Depression over South East Bay of Bengal by today evening. Thereafter, it is likely to continue to move West-Northwestwards, intensify further into a cyclonic storm around December 07 evening and reach South West Bay of Bengal off North Tamil Nadu-Puducherry and adjoining South Andhra Pradesh coasts by 08 December morning. It will continue to move West-Northwestwards towards North Tamil Nadu-Puducherry and adjoining South Andhra Pradesh coasts during subsequent 48 hours.

Chief Secretaries of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and senior officials from Puducherry apprised the Committee of the preparatory measures being taken to protect the population in the expected path of the cyclonic storm and measures being taken by the local administration, such as fishermen being asked not to venture out into the sea and calling those at sea back to safe berth and emergency services being kept in readiness.

NDRF has made 5 teams available to Tamil Nadu and 3 teams for Puducherry as asked for by them and teams are also being kept on standby for Andhra Pradesh to be activated as and when the State Government desires. Rescue and relief teams of the Army and Navy along with ships and aircraft have been kept ready on standby. The Coast Guard is also ready with its ships.

Reviewing preparedness measures of the States/UT and Central Agencies, Shri Rajiv Gauba stressed that preventive and precautionary measures should be taken by concerned authorities of State/UT Governments and concerned Central Agencies. The aim should be to keep loss of lives to zero and minimize damage to property and infrastructure such as power and telecom, and in case of damage to this infrastructure, it must be restored in the quickest possible time.

The Cabinet Secretary assured the State/UT Governments that all Central agencies are ready and will be available for assistance.

The meeting was attended by the Chief Secretaries of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu and senior officials from Puducherry, the Union Home Secretary, Additional Secretary of Ministry of Power, DG Telecom, Member Secretary NDMA, CISC IDS, IG NDRF, DG IMD, DG Coast Guard and senior officers from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

