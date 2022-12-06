Left Menu

Delhi records maximum temp at 24.1 deg C; air quality 'poor'

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2022 22:13 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 22:11 IST
Delhi records maximum temp at 24.1 deg C; air quality 'poor'
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The maximum temperature in Delhi on Tuesday settled at 24.1 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal, the MeT office said.

The average air quality index remained in the 'very poor' category with the AQI of 354 at 4 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The minimum temperature on Tuesday was 8 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal, the MeT said.

The relative humidity oscillated between 50 and 90 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

 Israel
2
Suzlon Energy to seek shareholders' nod for top brass appointments

Suzlon Energy to seek shareholders' nod for top brass appointments

 India
3
This is what drives reckless behaviour on the road

This is what drives reckless behaviour on the road

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Chinese astronauts return to earth after 'successful' six-month mission; Prehistoric 'wonderfully weird beast' Whatcheeria grew big quickly and more

Science News Roundup: Chinese astronauts return to earth after 'successful' ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022