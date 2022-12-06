Delhi records maximum temp at 24.1 deg C; air quality 'poor'

The maximum temperature in Delhi on Tuesday settled at 24.1 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal, the MeT office said.

The average air quality index remained in the 'very poor' category with the AQI of 354 at 4 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The minimum temperature on Tuesday was 8 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal, the MeT said.

The relative humidity oscillated between 50 and 90 per cent.

