EU regulator backs bivalent COVID vaccines for primary vaccination

Reuters | Updated: 06-12-2022 22:13 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 22:13 IST
The European Medicines Agency said on Tuesday its emergency task force has concluded that messenger RNA bivalent COVID-19 vaccines, targeting the original strain and the Omicron BA.4-5 subvariants, may be used in previously unvaccinated children and adults.

The vaccines by Pfizer and BioNTech, as well as rival Moderna are currently authorised only as a booster in the European Union.

