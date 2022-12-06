EU regulator backs bivalent COVID vaccines for primary vaccination

The European Medicines Agency said on Tuesday its emergency task force has concluded that messenger RNA bivalent COVID-19 vaccines, targeting the original strain and the Omicron BA.4-5 subvariants, may be used in previously unvaccinated children and adults.

The vaccines by Pfizer and BioNTech, as well as rival Moderna are currently authorised only as a booster in the European Union.

