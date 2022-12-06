Left Menu

Admin putting people at heart of urban transformation: J-K Governor

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 06-12-2022 23:28 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 23:15 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday said the administration is putting people at the heart of urban transformation and unlocking full potential of cities to drive growth and empower local governance through public outreach programmes.

He said public-private partnership and public–participation, the two important aspects of urban transformation, are the best tools to improve quality of life, strengthen people's welfare mechanism and ensure growth of local economy.

Sinha, who attended the ongoing 'my town, my pride' programme here, said, "Through public outreach programmes, we are putting people at the heart of urban transformation and unlocking cities' full potential to drive growth, empower local governance and to ensure seamless delivery of services at the doorsteps''.

He said people's participation is a decisive factor for developmental initiative because every city's challenges and opportunities are different.

During the 'my town, my pride' programme, senior officials are visiting towns and enabling direct communication and creating system that is responsive to local needs, the Lt Governor said.

He underscoring that a master plan is linked to the city's growth and overall socio-economic development.

''Jammu Master Plan must focus on housing for poor, new business centres to decongest old cities, besides planned townships for state and all India service officials,'' Sinha said.

Mentoring officers should work with elected public representatives, local ward members for successful execution of urban development plans, the Lt Governor said.

He said the prime minister has transformed Jammu into the city of educational institutions.

Jammu known as the city of temples world over has also become a hub of educational Institutions as it is the only place in the country which has AIIMS, IIM, IIT and a central university, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

