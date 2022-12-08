Left Menu

Spaces for social interactions limit creativity over time: Study

Conversations taking place in spaces for social interactions become less meaningful and stilted over time, as per a study co-authored by Bayes Business School.

ANI | Updated: 08-12-2022 22:50 IST | Created: 08-12-2022 22:50 IST
Spaces for social interactions limit creativity over time: Study
Representative Image (Image Source: Pexels). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

According to a study, co-working facilities can hinder the originality and creativity of startup companies. These shared places, whose popularity has skyrocketed since the epidemic, might initially present opportunities for collaboration, but eventually they stifle the development of collaborative behaviours.

The study, co-authored by Bayes Business School, investigated how collaborative practices emerge in co-working spaces, using Level 39 - a leading co-working space in the financial district in Canary Wharf, and one of the largest in Europe, which is mainly occupied by tech and fintech sectors - as a base. Findings show that the informal setting of the space initially supported collective explorations between start-ups but inhibited collaborations from developing.

While the space allowed for social interactions and networking in communal kitchen, lounge and breakout areas, findings showed that firms left the space as the collaborative benefits were small and interactions became less meaningful and stilted over time. Also, firms highlighted that the space became increasingly reliant on occupancy and scalability amid its growth which negatively impacted optimal special layout and more tailored relationships with start-ups. Professor Stefan Haefliger, lead author and Bayes academic, conducted the research with former Bayes PhD student Ghassan Yacoub, and said the findings were of particular significance to managers and hosts of co-working spaces. He highlighted the need for a catalyst - actors who facilitate and encourage activities that sustain interactions and encourage co-operation - to drive impactful cross-working.

Professor Haefliger said: "The rise of co-working spaces as new forms of work has redefined our understanding of the traditional physical, temporal and spatial boundaries of organisations. "It is the responsibility of the host of the space and those that use it to make it a setting that can see booming partnerships and a hotbed of next generation ideas. Entrepreneurs need to embrace the early-stage interactions to take the first step towards collaborative working, with workspace managers working as catalysts to drive these partnerships."

"Post pandemic we can expect more uncertainty in how space is re-appropriated by individuals and entrepreneurial teams forming collaboration. Workspace managers may need to leave room for experimentation and allow flexibility. "The built environment represents a key strength and characteristic of Dubai and how, post-pandemic, work habits have changed, and how routines of collaboration might require updated spaces and interaction opportunities. How will a city like Dubai attract new work and cater to contemporary collaborative work? Dubai is both a hub for global collaboration and an experimental opportunity to drive change and inspire other global locations who might be slower to change." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Greenland's lost world; Bezos' space company teams with Lockheed, Boeing for NASA moon lander pitch

Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Green...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Greenland's lost world; Sony says it has technology for humanoid robots, just looking for use and more

Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Green...

 Global
3
Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Britain's LTA fined by ATP for banning Russians, Belarusians; Ice hockey-'Captain Clutch' Poulin named Canada's athlete of the year and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Britain's LTA fined by ATP for banning Russians,...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022