Left Menu

Researchers develop new way to detect malaria

A quick, painless method of diagnosing malaria created by a team led by the University of Queensland could yearly help save hundreds of thousands of lives.

ANI | Updated: 09-12-2022 15:13 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 15:13 IST
Researchers develop new way to detect malaria
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

A team of researchers has created a quick, needle-free malaria diagnostic technology that has the potential to save hundreds of thousands of lives each year. The findings of the research were published in PNAS Nexus.

Malaria is usually detected by a blood test, but scientists have devised a method using a device that shines a beam of harmless infrared light on a person's ear or finger for five-to-10 seconds, it collects an infrared signature that is processed by a computer algorithm. International team leader, Dr Maggy Lord from UQ's School of Biological Sciences, said the technology would revolutionise how malaria is fought globally.

"Currently it's incredibly challenging to test large groups of people, such as the population of a village or town - you have to take blood from everyone and mix it with a reagent to get a result," Dr Lord said. "But with this tool we can find out very quickly whether a whole village or town is suffering from, or carrying, malaria.

"The technique is chemical-free, needle-free and detects malaria through the skin using infrared-light - it's literally just a flash on a person's skin and it's done. "The device is smart-phone operated, so results are acquired in real-time."

The researchers believe the technology is the first step to eliminating malaria. "According to the World Health Organisation malaria report, in 2020 there were an estimated 241 million cases worldwide and more than 600,000 died from malaria," Dr Lord said.

"Most of the cases are in sub-Saharan Africa, where 90 per cent of deaths are children under five years old. "The biggest challenge in eliminating the disease is the presence of asymptomatic people in a population who act as a reservoir for transmission by mosquitos.

"The World Health Organisation has proposed large-scale surveillance in endemic areas and this non-invasive, affordable and rapid tool offers a way to achieve that." The technology could also help tackle other diseases.

"We've successfully used this technology on mosquitoes to non-invasively detect infections such as malaria, Zika and dengue," Dr Lord said. "In our post-COVID world, it could be used to better tackle diseases as people move around the globe.

"We hope the tool could be used at ports of entry to screen travellers, minimising the re-introduction of diseases and reducing global outbreaks. "It's still early days, but this proof-of-concept is exciting." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Greenland's lost world; Bezos' space company teams with Lockheed, Boeing for NASA moon lander pitch

Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Green...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Greenland's lost world; Sony says it has technology for humanoid robots, just looking for use and more

Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Green...

 Global
3
Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Takeda's dengue vaccine wins EU approval; Novavax to make COVID-19 vaccine shots in Canada and more

Health News Roundup: Takeda's dengue vaccine wins EU approval; Novavax to ma...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022