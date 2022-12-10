Left Menu

Cyclonic storm Mandous begins crossing the coast in TN

Cyclonic storm Mandous made landfall off Mamallapuram near here late on Friday influencing moderate to heavy rainfall in coastal Tamil Nadu.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 10-12-2022 00:19 IST | Created: 10-12-2022 00:06 IST
Cyclonic storm Mandous begins crossing the coast in TN
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Cyclonic storm Mandous made landfall off Mamallapuram near here late on Friday influencing moderate to heavy rainfall in coastal Tamil Nadu. ''The process of cyclonic storm's landfall has started, it is going on,'' Head-IMD Regional Meterological Centre, S Balachandran told PTI.

Under the influence of the cyclonic storm's passage into land, moderate to heavy rainfall, accompanied by gale wind was witnessed in several coastal regions.

Mandous is all set to weaken, following the landfall, to a deep depression and later a depression on Saturday. Mandous, pronounced 'man-dous' is an Arabic word and it means treasure box and the name was reportedly picked by the United Arab Emirates.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FAO, UNICEF and WFP urge to address food crisis in West and Central Africa

FAO, UNICEF and WFP urge to address food crisis in West and Central Africa

 Global
2
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec 9

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec 9

 Global
3
Google's new camera update for Pixel 7 Pro gives more control over macro mode

Google's new camera update for Pixel 7 Pro gives more control over macro mod...

 United States
4
Gujarat: BJP won 25 seats with big margins, CM Bhupendra Patel led the pack

Gujarat: BJP won 25 seats with big margins, CM Bhupendra Patel led the pack

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022