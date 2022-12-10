Left Menu

AIIA inks agreements with international institutions for promotion of Ayurveda

In a bid to promote Ayurveda across continents, the All India Institute of Ayurveda AIIA has signed a memorandum of understanding MoU with the University of Medical Sciences, Cuba, and extended the agreement with Rosenberg European Academy of Ayurveda REAA, Germany, for five more years to take forward collaborative programmes.The agreements were signed on the sidelines of the 9th World Ayurveda Congress and Arogya Expo.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 10-12-2022 17:55 IST | Created: 10-12-2022 17:55 IST
AIIA inks agreements with international institutions for promotion of Ayurveda
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to promote Ayurveda across continents, the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the University of Medical Sciences, Cuba, and extended the agreement with Rosenberg European Academy of Ayurveda (REAA), Germany, for five more years to take forward collaborative programmes.

The agreements were signed on the sidelines of the 9th World Ayurveda Congress and Arogya Expo. The MoU with Havana-based University of Medical Sciences was signed between Cuban Ambassador to India Alejandro Simancas Marin and Dr Tanuja M Nesari, the director of AIIA.

The extension of collaboration with REAA was initiated by the academy's director Mark Rosenberg and Dr Nesari.

With these collaborations, Delhi-based AIIA, an autonomous organisation under the Ministry of AYUSH, has 15 international partners and 35 national partners under its collaborative activities, Dr Nesari said.

“These partnerships come at a time when there is a big acceptance of Ayurveda and other traditional wellness systems the world over. The core objective is to promote advanced scientific research, evidence-based studies and clinical trials, exchange programmes and patient care,” Dr Nesari said.

The AIIA has struck agreements with the best partners in the world, including the Harvard Medical School, while an agreement with the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM) has also been inked for clinical trials on the efficacy of 'ashwagandha' (withania somnifera) and 'guruchi' (tinsoporacordifolia) in treating Long Covid, she said.

The AIIA is seeking to promote futuristic Ayurveda by bringing a synergy between traditional wisdom and modern tools and technology, Dr Nesari said.

The AIIA and REAA had entered into a MoU in September, 2017 with a validity of five years, which has been extended to 2027, it was stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec 9

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec 9

 Global
2
Google's new camera update for Pixel 7 Pro gives more control over macro mode

Google's new camera update for Pixel 7 Pro gives more control over macro mod...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kids as young as 6 months; Patient selection for AstraZeneca, Daiichi breast cancer drug needs improvement, experts say and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kid...

 Global
4
FAO, UNICEF and WFP urge to address food crisis in West and Central Africa

FAO, UNICEF and WFP urge to address food crisis in West and Central Africa

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022