AIIA inks agreements with international institutions for promotion of Ayurveda

In a bid to promote Ayurveda across continents, the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the University of Medical Sciences, Cuba, and extended the agreement with Rosenberg European Academy of Ayurveda (REAA), Germany, for five more years to take forward collaborative programmes.

The agreements were signed on the sidelines of the 9th World Ayurveda Congress and Arogya Expo. The MoU with Havana-based University of Medical Sciences was signed between Cuban Ambassador to India Alejandro Simancas Marin and Dr Tanuja M Nesari, the director of AIIA.

The extension of collaboration with REAA was initiated by the academy's director Mark Rosenberg and Dr Nesari.

With these collaborations, Delhi-based AIIA, an autonomous organisation under the Ministry of AYUSH, has 15 international partners and 35 national partners under its collaborative activities, Dr Nesari said.

“These partnerships come at a time when there is a big acceptance of Ayurveda and other traditional wellness systems the world over. The core objective is to promote advanced scientific research, evidence-based studies and clinical trials, exchange programmes and patient care,” Dr Nesari said.

The AIIA has struck agreements with the best partners in the world, including the Harvard Medical School, while an agreement with the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM) has also been inked for clinical trials on the efficacy of 'ashwagandha' (withania somnifera) and 'guruchi' (tinsoporacordifolia) in treating Long Covid, she said.

The AIIA is seeking to promote futuristic Ayurveda by bringing a synergy between traditional wisdom and modern tools and technology, Dr Nesari said.

The AIIA and REAA had entered into a MoU in September, 2017 with a validity of five years, which has been extended to 2027, it was stated.

