Germany will not be represented at Putin inauguration, ministry says

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 06-05-2024 15:33 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 15:33 IST
  Country:
  • Germany

Germany will not be represented at the inauguration of Russian President Vladimir Putin for his next six-year term in office on Tuesday, a spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry said.

Relations between Russia and Germany, which used to be the biggest buyer of Russian oil and gas, have broken down since the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

