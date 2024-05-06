Germany will not be represented at Putin inauguration, ministry says
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 06-05-2024 15:33 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 15:33 IST
- Country:
- Germany
Germany will not be represented at the inauguration of Russian President Vladimir Putin for his next six-year term in office on Tuesday, a spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry said.
Relations between Russia and Germany, which used to be the biggest buyer of Russian oil and gas, have broken down since the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Maldives votes in election key to its India, China relations
Chinese ambassador departs from Canada amid strained relations
China-US relations stable despite US 'interference', Chinese official says
CAG of India visits Spain to foster bilateral relations with court of accounts
China-US relations stable despite US 'interference', Chinese official says