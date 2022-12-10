Mumbai: Monkey which attacked several persons captured in Mulund

A monkey which attacked at least 15 persons in the north-eastern suburb of Mulund in Mumbai over the past several weeks has been captured, a forest department official said on Saturday.

After several attempts in vain to nab the animal, the task was given last week to a team from NGO Resqink Association of Wildlife Welfare, he said.

''A five-member team captured the monkey, which was a full grown rhesus macaque. To avoid such issues, people are advised not to feed wild animals,'' said RAWW founder president Pawan Sharma.

''It was aggressive towards humans and was showing unusual behaviour. It has been handed over to the forest department for rehabilitation,'' said Priti Sathe, RAWW associate veterinarian who examined the simian.

