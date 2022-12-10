Left Menu

Mumbai: Monkey which attacked several persons captured in Mulund

It has been handed over to the forest department for rehabilitation, said Priti Sathe, RAWW associate veterinarian who examined the simian.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-12-2022 21:32 IST | Created: 10-12-2022 21:32 IST
Mumbai: Monkey which attacked several persons captured in Mulund
  • Country:
  • India

A monkey which attacked at least 15 persons in the north-eastern suburb of Mulund in Mumbai over the past several weeks has been captured, a forest department official said on Saturday.

After several attempts in vain to nab the animal, the task was given last week to a team from NGO Resqink Association of Wildlife Welfare, he said.

''A five-member team captured the monkey, which was a full grown rhesus macaque. To avoid such issues, people are advised not to feed wild animals,'' said RAWW founder president Pawan Sharma.

''It was aggressive towards humans and was showing unusual behaviour. It has been handed over to the forest department for rehabilitation,'' said Priti Sathe, RAWW associate veterinarian who examined the simian.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kids as young as 6 months; Patient selection for AstraZeneca, Daiichi breast cancer drug needs improvement, experts say and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kid...

 Global
2
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec 9

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec 9

 Global
3
Google's new camera update for Pixel 7 Pro gives more control over macro mode

Google's new camera update for Pixel 7 Pro gives more control over macro mod...

 United States
4
FAO, UNICEF and WFP urge to address food crisis in West and Central Africa

FAO, UNICEF and WFP urge to address food crisis in West and Central Africa

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022