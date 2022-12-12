Left Menu

E-recruitment activity witnesses marginal dip of 1 pc in Nov: Report

India registered a marginal drop of 1 per cent in e-recruitment activity in November 2022 compared to the same month last year, as per a report.The foundit Insights Tracker, formerly Monster Employment Index, also said a steady surge was observed month-on-month in key employment industries such as real estate, retail, banking and finance.A revival in the IT and media industries was also observed in November after months of decline, indicating a positive sentiment in hiring.Hiring in key industries such as real estate, retail, tech and BFSI have been on an upward trajectory despite a slow-growing economy and high inflation.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-12-2022 21:21 IST | Created: 12-12-2022 21:21 IST
E-recruitment activity witnesses marginal dip of 1 pc in Nov: Report

India registered a marginal drop of 1 per cent in e-recruitment activity in November 2022 compared to the same month last year, as per a report.

The foundit Insights Tracker, formerly Monster Employment Index, also said a steady surge was observed month-on-month in key employment industries such as real estate, retail, banking and finance.

A revival in the IT and media industries was also observed in November after months of decline, indicating a positive sentiment in hiring.

''Hiring in key industries such as real estate, retail, tech and BFSI have been on an upward trajectory despite a slow-growing economy and high inflation. Despite a slowdown in hiring for tech talent for the past few months, several industries, such as education and healthcare, are increasingly relying on technology to drive efficiency and productivity, indicating skilled talent will always be in demand,'' foundit CEO Sekhar Garisa said.

The boom in the real estate sector is also indicative of the spending power of Indians who are willing to invest for a better future, he noted.

Overall, the outlook for the Indian job market is positive and will only continue to do better in the coming months, he added. foundit Insights Tracker (fit) is a monthly analysis of job posting activity online across recruitment platforms. The report further revealed that rapid infrastructure development, improved connectivity and availability of skilled resources has resulted in tier-II cities thriving in the job market.

Hiring activities in Chandigarh (8 per cent growth), Baroda (5 per cent) and Ahmedabad (3 per cent) continue to be on an encouraging trajectory on a month-on-month basis, it stated.

Additionally, with increased demand in the logistics, courier, freight and transportation sectors, Ahmedabad (6 per cent) and Coimbatore (2 per cent) showed significant year-on-year hiring growth this November.

Amongst metro cities, Mumbai has again led the year-on-year growth chart with major demand in real estate, media and entertainment, and banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sectors. However, locations which witnessed a dip compared to last year included Bengaluru (-9 per cent), Delhi-NCR (-3 per cent), Pune (-2 per cent), Hyderabad (-6 per cent), Chennai (-4 per cent), Kolkata (-18 per cent), Chandigarh (-6 per cent) and Baroda (-17 per cent).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: 7-year-old girl killed, 3 children injured after tractor runs over them

Maha: 7-year-old girl killed, 3 children injured after tractor runs over the...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kids as young as 6 months; Patient selection for AstraZeneca, Daiichi breast cancer drug needs improvement, experts say and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kid...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Exclusive-Biden administration drafting executive order to simplify space rules -sources; NASA's Orion capsule heads for splashdown after Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: Exclusive-Biden administration drafting executive orde...

 Global
4
WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infections

WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infectio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022