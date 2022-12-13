Ministerial Task Team to identify voluntary exit options for lion breeders

Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Minister, Barbara Creecy has appointed a Ministerial Task Team to identify voluntary exit options and pathways for lion breeders from the captive lion industry.

"The appointment of this advisory panel in terms of Section 3a of the National Environmental Management Act (NEMA) follows a High Level Panel, which made a number of recommendations to the Minister on matters relating to the management, breeding, hunting, trade and handling of elephant, lion, leopard and rhinoceros," the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment said on Tuesday.

The eight-member Task Team is expected to complete its work by 30 June 2023, but may be requested by the Minister to continue with key aspects of the work to facilitate implementation of the exit strategy and other outcomes related to its work.

The team is chaired by Mr Kamalasen, includes Mr Obied Katumba, Dr Louise de Waal, Ms Carla van der Vyfer, Ms Priscilla Stiglingh, Dr Peter Caldwell, Adv Justice Mnisi and Dr Kelly Marnewick.

"The Task Team is required to undertake a process of engagement with all stakeholders in the captive lion industry, the relevant issuing authorities and vulnerable workers.

"It is also required to plan and oversee an audit of existing captive and captive-bred facilities to confirm the number of lions, their age and sex, number of stockpiles of lion parts and derivatives, the practices and used within that facility, the number, level of employment and skills of workers and potential other land use options within the biodiversity economy," the department said.

Additional focus areas include:

To develop and oversee the initial implementation of a voluntary exit strategy and pathways from the captive lion industry for stakeholders who wish to pursue this option. This exit strategy should consider all possible options, and prevailing issued within the captive lion industry.

To identify, mobilise and endorse potential funding mechanisms, sources and procedures to support the voluntary exit strategy and pathways.

To provide advice to the Minister or Department on any other matters related to the captive lion industry on request by either.

The appointment of the Task Team was published in Government Gazette 47666 (Notice No. 2846) on 7 December 2022.

The Notice can be accessed on: https://www.dffe.gov.za/sites/default/files/gazetted_notices/nema_captivelionexitoptions_g47666gon2846.pdf

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)