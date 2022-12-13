Left Menu

homiHydrogen to invest USD 50 mn to set up electrolysers unit in India

homiHydrogen, a joint venture between Pune-based h2e Power Systems, Greenstat Hydrogen India and BlueBasic AMA Engineering, plans to set up an electrolysers manufacturing facility for about USD 50 million about Rs 412 crore in India. homiHydrogen already has presence in the entire value chain of electrolysers required for producing green hydrogen, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2022 22:46 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 22:42 IST
homiHydrogen to invest USD 50 mn to set up electrolysers unit in India
homiHydrogen, a joint venture between Pune-based h2e Power Systems, Greenstat Hydrogen India and BlueBasic AMA Engineering, plans to set up an electrolysers manufacturing facility for about USD 50 million (about Rs 412 crore) in India. Electrolysers are crucial in manufacturing of green hydrogen.

In a statement the JV company said, ''It has begun its journey to a green tomorrow with the ambition of setting up a 1.5 GW per annum manufacturing facility for electrolysers in India to the benefit of domestic and export markets.'' The project is expected to generate 300 new jobs, it said. According to the statement, the venture will manufacture Alkaline, AEM (anion exchange membrane), PEM (proton exchange membrane) and SOE (solid oxide) electrolysers in India. homiHydrogen (already) has presence in the entire value chain of electrolysers required for producing green hydrogen, it said.

