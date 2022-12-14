Left Menu

EXCLUSIVE-Deforestation of Brazilian savanna surged some 25% in a year, sources say

Deforestation in the world's most biodiverse savanna, the Brazilian Cerrado, rose by around 25% in the 12 months through July from the previous period, two people familiar with the still unreleased government data told Reuters. Brazil has yet to publish its official annual figures for Cerrado deforestation, based on satellite analysis by the government's space research agency Inpe.

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 14-12-2022 00:20 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 00:19 IST
EXCLUSIVE-Deforestation of Brazilian savanna surged some 25% in a year, sources say
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Deforestation in the world's most biodiverse savanna, the Brazilian Cerrado, rose by around 25% in the 12 months through July from the previous period, two people familiar with the still unreleased government data told Reuters.

Brazil has yet to publish its official annual figures for Cerrado deforestation, based on satellite analysis by the government's space research agency Inpe. The sources requested anonymity as the data is not yet public. Such an increase would mean more than 10,000 square kilometers (3,861 square miles) of forest and other native savanna vegetation were destroyed in the 12 months, the most since 2015.

Scientists liken the Cerrado to an upside-down forest because its plants sink deep roots into the ground to survive intense dry seasons. Destroying this habitat rich in plant and animal species also sends large amounts of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, driving climate change. The Cerrado neighbors the Amazon rainforest in central Brazil, occupying more than 2 million square kilometers – an area larger than Mexico.

With the advance of Brazil's agricultural frontier since the 1970s, much of the Cerrado has been cut down to raise cattle and grow soybeans and corn, destroying roughly half of the savanna's native vegetation. Advisors to President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who takes office on Jan. 1, have met with the soy industry to discuss a new pact to stop deforestation in the Cerrado savanna, modeled on a similar agreement for the Amazon.

The sources discussed Cerrado deforestation data from Brazil's PRODES program, which produces annual data that is far more accurate than rapid alert data published on a weekly and monthly basis. The program measures deforestation in the region from August to July to minimize clouds obscuring the destruction.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Pfizer sees $10 billion-$15 billion in potential revenue from mRNA vaccines by 2030; Beijing’s U.S. envoy expects further COVID relaxation, easier travel to China and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer sees $10 billion-$15 billion in potential revenu...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: WHO appoints Jeremy Farrar as chief scientist; New Zealand bans future generations from buying tobacco under new laws and more

Health News Roundup: WHO appoints Jeremy Farrar as chief scientist; New Zeal...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022