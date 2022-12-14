PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 14

Left Menu

- KPMG grew more slowly than its Big Four rival accounting firms in its most recent financial year, with its advisory arm the main driver of an 8% increase in sales. - Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey has warned Rishi Sunak's government against going too far with its flagship programme to free the City from post-crisis regulations, insisting that the rules remain essential more than a decade after the crash.

Reuters | Updated: 14-12-2022 06:47 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 06:47 IST
Overview - British trade minister Kemi Badenoch has refused to commit to a deadline to finalise a much-hyped trade agreement with India, but said that looming elections in both countries are increasing pressure to secure a deal.

- Britain's government has proposed banning the installation of traditional gas boilers in homes from 2026 and replacing them with "hydrogen ready" heating systems. - KPMG grew more slowly than its Big Four rival accounting firms in its most recent financial year, with its advisory arm the main driver of an 8% increase in sales.

- Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey has warned Rishi Sunak's government against going too far with its flagship programme to free the City from post-crisis regulations, insisting that the rules remain essential more than a decade after the crash. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

