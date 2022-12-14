PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 14

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Badenoch refuses to set deadline for India trade deal - UK proposes 'hydrogen ready' boilers in homes from 2026

- KPMG full-year revenues rise 8% to almost $35bn - Bank of England warns Sunak over City deregulation drive

Overview - British trade minister Kemi Badenoch has refused to commit to a deadline to finalise a much-hyped trade agreement with India, but said that looming elections in both countries are increasing pressure to secure a deal.

- Britain's government has proposed banning the installation of traditional gas boilers in homes from 2026 and replacing them with "hydrogen ready" heating systems. - KPMG grew more slowly than its Big Four rival accounting firms in its most recent financial year, with its advisory arm the main driver of an 8% increase in sales.

- Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey has warned Rishi Sunak's government against going too far with its flagship programme to free the City from post-crisis regulations, insisting that the rules remain essential more than a decade after the crash. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)