At 2.5 degrees Celsius, Fatehpur coldest in Rajasthan

Fatehpur in Rajasthans Sikar district was recorded as the coldest place in the state with minimum temperature of 2.5 degree Celsius on Tuesday night.According to the MeT department, the minimum temperature recorded last night was 4.6 degree Celsius in Churu, 5.3 degrees in Karauli, 7.2 degrees in Nagaur, 7.6 degrees in Pilani and Bikaner, 8.5 degrees in Sikar and Sangaria Hanumangarh, 9.5 degrees in Ganganagar and 9.7 degrees Celsius in Banasthali Tonk.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 14-12-2022 13:09 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 12:34 IST
At 2.5 degrees Celsius, Fatehpur coldest in Rajasthan
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Fatehpur in Rajasthan's Sikar district was recorded as the coldest place in the state with minimum temperature of 2.5 degree Celsius on Tuesday night.

According to the MeT department, the minimum temperature recorded last night was 4.6 degree Celsius in Churu, 5.3 degrees in Karauli, 7.2 degrees in Nagaur, 7.6 degrees in Pilani and Bikaner, 8.5 degrees in Sikar and Sangaria (Hanumangarh), 9.5 degrees in Ganganagar and 9.7 degrees Celsius in Banasthali (Tonk). The weather in the state will remain mainly dry. There is a possibility of a slight drop in the minimum temperature in the next two-three days, the MeT said.

