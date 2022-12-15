Left Menu

Focus on improving infra at Anganwadi centres, AP CM tells officials

All efforts are being taken to improve the standards in the respective departments, Reddy asserted.

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 15-12-2022 20:16 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 20:14 IST
File photo Image Credit: ANI
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday directed the officials concerned to focus on improving the infrastructure at Anganwadi centres and not to compromise on providing quality nutrition to the children along with a good environment.

According to a release from the CMO, during a review meeting on the Women and Child Welfare Department held here, the Chief Minister said that Sortex rice should be supplied to Anganwadi centres and there should be no laxity on part of the officials in maintaining quality of the nutrition kits supplied to children.

The quality of nutrition kits must be of the highest standards and the facilities provided to children in Anganwadi centres should be enhanced and tangible.

The officials briefed the CM about the progress of implementation of the decisions taken in the last meeting.

Jagan Mohan Reddy gave his nod to fill 61 vacant Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) posts at the Anganwadis and directed the officials concerned to speed up the process, besides filling the remaining vacancies.

Appointments for vacant CPDO posts will be undertaken by the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC), officials informed the Chief Minister.

He asked the officials to expedite the ongoing works initiated under the "Nadu-Nedu" programme and ensure steps to complete the works on time. Special focus has been given by the government on agriculture, education, health, housing and women and child welfare departments. All efforts are being taken to improve the standards in the respective departments, Reddy asserted. Supervisors should work efficiently, and their performance should also be monitored for improving the functioning and the quality in the Anganwadi centres, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

