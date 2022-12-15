Left Menu

Maha govt to promote Jewish places in state for tourism

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-12-2022 23:31 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 23:24 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Heritage Jewish places in Maharashtra will be promoted as tourist places, the state government said on Thursday.

Tourism minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha signed a letter of intent in this regard with officials from the Israel consulate here.

"Maharashtra will conserve Jewish monuments and other places in the state to boost tourism in the state. The Jews have been part of our society for centuries and many of them have adopted our culture and language as well,'' the minister said after the event.

There are some prominent Jewish structures in Mumbai, Thane, Pune and other parts of the state which will be promoted under this tourism plan, he said.

The Konkan belt of Maharashtra has had pockets of Jewish population for centuries.

