PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2022 13:18 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 13:16 IST
India all set to become USD 5 trn economy by FY25: Gadkari
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
India is the fastest-growing major economy in the world and is all set to achieve USD 5 trillion GDP by 2024-25, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Friday.

Addressing an event organized by industry body FICCI, Gadkari said the central government is aiming to boost growth and employment to achieve sustainable development.

The road transport and highways minister said India will play a key role in achieving global Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 2030.

Gadkari noted that India needs to increase its exports and reduce imports.

''We are also working on developing alternative, clean and green fuel like bioethanol, bio-CNG, bio-LNG and green hydrogen,'' he said, adding green hydrogen is the fuel for the future.

The minister said currently India's automobile industry is worth Rs 7.5 lakh crore and he wants to take it to Rs 15 lakh crore.''This will create lots of new jobs.'' He also said his focus is on reducing cost of construction. ''We are trying to minimize use of steel and cement.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

