Mercury dips to freezing point in Sikar's Fatehpur area

Mercury dipped to a freezing point in Sikar's Fatehpur area in Rajasthan where the temperature was zero degrees Celsius on Thursday night.

According to the Met department, the minimum temperature was 1.3 degrees in Churu, 3 degrees in Sikar, 4.2 degrees in Karauli, 4.8 degrees in Alwar, 4.9 degrees in Sangaria (Hanumangarh), 5.1 degrees in Pilani, 5.5 degrees in Nagaur and 6.9 degree Celsius in Ganganagar.

Bikaner recorded a minimum of 8 degrees while the night temperature in Bhilwara and Jaipur was 8.8 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature is likely to drop further by 1 to 2 degree Celsius at several places in the next 48 hours.

