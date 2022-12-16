Left Menu

Mercury dips to freezing point in Sikar's Fatehpur area

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 16-12-2022 14:00 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 13:49 IST
Mercury dips to freezing point in Sikar's Fatehpur area
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mercury dipped to a freezing point in Sikar's Fatehpur area in Rajasthan where the temperature was zero degrees Celsius on Thursday night.

According to the Met department, the minimum temperature was 1.3 degrees in Churu, 3 degrees in Sikar, 4.2 degrees in Karauli, 4.8 degrees in Alwar, 4.9 degrees in Sangaria (Hanumangarh), 5.1 degrees in Pilani, 5.5 degrees in Nagaur and 6.9 degree Celsius in Ganganagar.

Bikaner recorded a minimum of 8 degrees while the night temperature in Bhilwara and Jaipur was 8.8 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature is likely to drop further by 1 to 2 degree Celsius at several places in the next 48 hours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

 United States
2
FEATURE-South Africa's bitcoin beach aims to ride out crypto crash

FEATURE-South Africa's bitcoin beach aims to ride out crypto crash

South Africa
3
PRASA completes recovery of services on Naledi to Johannesburg corridor

PRASA completes recovery of services on Naledi to Johannesburg corridor

 South Africa
4
Maha: Four die of electrocution while placing water pump motor in dam backwater

Maha: Four die of electrocution while placing water pump motor in dam backwa...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022