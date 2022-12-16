DPIIT opens ONDC office in Delhi * The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) on Friday said it has opened an office of ONDC in the national capital.

Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), is an initiative of the DPIIT to create a facilitative model for digital commerce, to give greater thrust to penetration of retail e-commerce in India.

DPIIt Secretary Anurag Jain said that it will enable millions of small traders to take advantage of opportunities thrown up by e-commerce.

It was incorporated as a non-profit section-8 company on December 31, 2021. Many public and private banks and financial institutions have contributed equity to ONDC till now.

With an authorised capital of 500 crore, ONDC already has commitments of Rs 230 crore with a paid-up capital of Rs 180 crore, it said.

*** Oberoi Realty appoints Pankaj Gupta as CEO-Commercial realty * Oberoi Realty has appointed Pankaj Gupta as the chief executive of its commercial real estate business.

Oberoi Realty's commercial business includes the International Business Park that comprises premium commercial spaces -- Commerz, Commerz II and Commerz III in Oberoi Garden City, Goregaon in Mumbai.

Vikas Oberoi, CMD of Oberoi Realty, said Gupta will be responsible for business strategy, leasing, expansion, and revenue management. *** HDFC Life in bancassurance deal with AU Bank * HDFC Life has tied up with AU Small Finance Bank for bancassurance, extending such sales relationships with Yes Bank, Bandhan Bank, IDFC First Bank and India Post Payments Bank, apart from the sister concern HDFC Bank.

