Magnitude 4.1 earthquake shakes Afghanistan - USGS

A 4.1 magnitude quake shook southeastern Afghanistan on Friday evening, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Strong shaking was felt by Reuters witnesses in the Afghan capital Kabul. The quake was recorded at a depth of 120 km (75 miles) by the National Seismic Monitoring Centre of Pakistan's meteorological department in Islamabad. It was not immediately clear whether it had caused any casualties or damage.

Reuters | Kabul | Updated: 17-12-2022 00:51 IST | Created: 17-12-2022 00:49 IST
It was not immediately clear whether it had caused any casualties or damage. Afghanistan is in an earthquake-prone region. A 5.9 magnitude tremor in the east of the country killed over 1,000 people in June.

