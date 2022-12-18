Left Menu

Fatehpur in Rajasthan's Sikar shivers at 2 deg C

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 18-12-2022 11:58 IST | Created: 18-12-2022 11:54 IST
Fatehpur in Rajasthan's Sikar shivers at 2 deg C
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Sikar's Fatehpur area recorded the lowest minimum temperature in Rajasthan at 2 degrees Celsius, the weather department said Sunday.

According to it, the minimum temperature was 3.1 degrees Celsius in Churu, 3.5 degrees Celsius in Karauli, 4.5 degrees Celsius at Sangaria in Hanumangarh, 5.4 degrees Celsius in Alwar and Pilani, 5.5 degrees Celsius in Sikar and 5.9 degrees Celsius in Nagaur.

The night temperature at other places was above 6 degrees Celsius, the meteorological department said. The weather conditions are likely to remain the same during the next two days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

