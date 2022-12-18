Dharmasthala management authority to be formed: K'taka minister

The Karnataka government will establish a Dharmasthala management authority with the aim of protecting the sanctity of the Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala, state Tourism Minister Anand Singh has said.

Speaking after inaugurating the renovated bathing ghat on the banks of Nethravati river at Dharmasthala on Saturday, he said Dakshina Kannada deputy commissioner M R Ravikumar and Belthangady MLA Harish Poonja have been asked to submit a proposal to the government in this regard.

Singh said the sacred pilgrimage centre will be free of liquor shops and non-vegetarian eateries. Any activity that defiles Dharmasthala will not be allowed in the temple surroundings, he said.

The bathing ghat at Dharmasthala was renovated at a cost of Rs 4.8 crore jointly by the tourism and public works departments. The ghat will be further developed at a cost of Rs 5 crore, the minister said.

Dharmasthala dharmadhikari (hereditary administrator) and Rajya Sabha member D Veerendra Heggade and MLC Prathap Simha Nayak were among those present.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)