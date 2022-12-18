New floating bridge ready at Malpe beach in Udupi

A new floating bridge has been installed at the Malpe beach in Udupi district to enthral tourists during the current season.

The tourism department authorities had dismantled the first floating bridge in the state at Malpe in May last, just days after its inauguration citing security reasons. Several videos that went viral on social media showed that the bridge was damaged.

The new floating bridge, which is 150 feet long, has been erected with new safety features. Three entrepreneurs have got the floating bridge built at a cost of Rs 80 lakh.

The bridge will be opened soon for the public after getting a stability report from a team of experts from Kerala who will be coming to inspect the bridge. The condition of the sea is being constantly monitored, sources said. According to tourism department sources, more than 4,000 people visit the beach every day and the number peaks to around 10,000 during weekends and vacations.

The district administration has also enhanced safety measures at the facilities on the beach to protect tourists from dangerous situations, the sources added.

