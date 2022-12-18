Left Menu

New floating bridge ready at Malpe beach in Udupi

A new floating bridge has been installed at the Malpe beach in Udupi district to enthral tourists during the current season.The tourism department authorities had dismantled the first floating bridge in the state at Malpe in May last, just days after its inauguration citing security reasons.

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 18-12-2022 18:30 IST | Created: 18-12-2022 18:30 IST
New floating bridge ready at Malpe beach in Udupi
  • Country:
  • India

A new floating bridge has been installed at the Malpe beach in Udupi district to enthral tourists during the current season.

The tourism department authorities had dismantled the first floating bridge in the state at Malpe in May last, just days after its inauguration citing security reasons. Several videos that went viral on social media showed that the bridge was damaged.

The new floating bridge, which is 150 feet long, has been erected with new safety features. Three entrepreneurs have got the floating bridge built at a cost of Rs 80 lakh.

The bridge will be opened soon for the public after getting a stability report from a team of experts from Kerala who will be coming to inspect the bridge. The condition of the sea is being constantly monitored, sources said. According to tourism department sources, more than 4,000 people visit the beach every day and the number peaks to around 10,000 during weekends and vacations.

The district administration has also enhanced safety measures at the facilities on the beach to protect tourists from dangerous situations, the sources added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover to start building first sample depot on another world

NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover to start building first sample depot on anoth...

 Global
2
5.4 quake jolts West Texas, one of state's strongest ever

5.4 quake jolts West Texas, one of state's strongest ever

 United States
3
US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Americans

US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Ame...

 United States
4
Researchers may have answered decades-old question about how galaxies evolve

Researchers may have answered decades-old question about how galaxies evolve

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022