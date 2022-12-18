Left Menu

Work on Patanjali plant, Gosikhurd Dam on track for completion, says Fadnavis

Work on a Patanjali plant at MIHAN in Nagpur will be completed soon, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said here on Sunday.The 230-acre plot was acquired by the Ramdev-led firm six years ago but work had not started on it.The remaining work on the Patanjali plant will be completed soon.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 18-12-2022 23:30 IST | Created: 18-12-2022 23:25 IST
Work on Patanjali plant, Gosikhurd Dam on track for completion, says Fadnavis
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Work on a Patanjali plant at MIHAN in Nagpur will be completed soon, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said here on Sunday.

The 230-acre plot was acquired by the Ramdev-led firm six years ago but work had not started on it.

''The remaining work on the Patanjali plant will be completed soon. I have spoken to Baba Ramdev on this issue. He has assured the work will be completed in a time-bound manner,'' Fadnavis said.

Speaking on the completion of the Gosikhurd Dam project in Bhandara, the Deputy CM the Union government had allotted funds for the project and work is progressing as per schedule.

He also said the state government would soon be able to issue tenders and work orders for the proposed new Nagpur airport.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Americans

US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Ame...

 United States
2
Chinese video surveillance company Hikvision advertises ethnic recognition features

Chinese video surveillance company Hikvision advertises ethnic recognition f...

 China
3
Argentina's President to watch World Cup final from home

Argentina's President to watch World Cup final from home

Argentina
4
Phases of water can be better studied through machine learning models: Research

Phases of water can be better studied through machine learning models: Resea...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022