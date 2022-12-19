UK's Rwanda deportation plan is lawful, court rules
Updated: 19-12-2022
Britain's plan to send migrants to Rwanda is lawful, London's High Court ruled on Monday but upheld individual legal challenges by eight asylum seekers.
The policy, announced in April, would involve Britain sending tens of thousands of migrants who arrive on its shores more than 4,000 miles (6,4000 km) to Rwanda.
