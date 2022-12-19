Left Menu

Three SAIL projects worth over Rs 1,500 cr face delay: Kulaste

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2022 19:41 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 19:34 IST
Three SAIL projects worth over Rs 1,500 cr face delay: Kulaste
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three projects worth Rs 1,564 crore of state-run SAIL have been delayed due to reasons like slow progress in work, delay in obtaining clearances among others, Parliament was informed on Monday.

''Three projects i.e. installation of new sinter plant and rebuilding of COB 8 at Bokaro Steel Plant, and modification in washing circuit of CSW plant at Dalli mines have been delayed primarily due to slow progress of work by contractor, impact of Covid, delay in obtaining requisite clearance etc,'' Minister of State (MoS) for Steel Faggan Singh Kulaste said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

According to the minister, installation of new sinter plant is being done at an investment of Rs 1,111 crore, while rebuilding of coke oven battery (COA) 8 is being carried out for an investment of Rs 285 crore at SAIL's steel plant in Bokaro, Jharkhand.

Another modification in the washing circuit of CSW plant of Dalli mines is underway at Rs 168 crore at Bhilai Steel Plant, Kulaste informed the Upper House.

Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), under the Ministry of Steel, is the country's largest steel making company having an annual production capacity of about 21 million tonnes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
India, China's concerns about use of nuclear weapons have impacted Russia: CIA Chief William Burns

India, China's concerns about use of nuclear weapons have impacted Russia: C...

 United States
2
US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Americans

US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Ame...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China through 2023; U.S. FDA approves Ferring Pharma's first gene therapy for bladder cancer and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China...

 Global
4
Phases of water can be better studied through machine learning models: Research

Phases of water can be better studied through machine learning models: Resea...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022