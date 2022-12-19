Sisodia directs officials to complete development works in unauthorised colonies of Delhi in 3 months

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Monday directed officials to complete within three months the pending road construction and laying of drainage system in unauthorised colonies of Delhi.

According to officials, of the 1,800 unauthorised colonies, development works in about 1,100 are either in their final stages or have been completed. Sisodia reviewed the ongoing road construction and laying drainage system in the unauthorised colonies along with the senior officials of the Irrigation and Flood Control Department and the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation.

During the review meeting, officials said development work could not be carried out in about 300 unauthorised colonies and cited various reasons, including the unavailability of no objection certificate from the archaeological department and the Delhi Development Authority, the region being attributed as forest land, and overlapping.

Also, some of them are already developed and have the basic civic infrastructure, or they are being developed by other agencies, the officials added.

Sisodia, who also holds the PWD portfolio, directed officials to complete the pending works in the next three months which include construction of roads and drains, the installation of sewer and water pipes in these colonies.

Development works in remaining colonies will be started soon, officials said.

The deputy chief minister instructed the officials to complete the developmental work of the remaining colonies on priority, which will be reviewed by him every 15 days.

''The Delhi Government is determined to provide basic civic infrastructure to the residents of unauthorised colonies. Previous governments considered the unauthorised colonies as vote banks only and never paid attention to their development after elections. Unlike others, the Delhi government is determined to fulfil its guarantees to develop quality civic infrastructure in these colonies,'' Sisodia said.

