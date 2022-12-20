Sisodia approves Rs 3.86-crore project to beautify, develop Shankar Road

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday approved a project worth Rs 3.86 crore for the beautification and development of Shankar Road. The project will give a new look to the road between Pusa Chowk and Shankar Chowk, on the Shankar Road stretch, an official statement said.

''The Delhi government is working in a mission mode to make the roads of Delhi world class. To ensure this, we are getting the roads of the capital assessed by experts from universities so that their blueprints to make the roads stronger and safer can be prepared,'' the statement quoted Sisodia as saying.

Following the findings of the assessments, the Public Works Department (PWD) is using advanced technologies for streetscaping, he said.

Alongside strengthening the roads, the government is also paying attention to their beautification, Sisodia, who is also the PWD minister, added. He directed the PWD officials to ensure quality work and compliance with global street design standards during construction and maintenance. The government is working in a phased manner to make the roads under its jurisdiction better by using advanced technologies. ''As the roads in these areas were developed a long time back, they have now developed cracks on their upper surface, due to which the movement of vehicles gets affected at many places. ''In view of this, the work of strengthening is being started by the government to avoid any inconvenience to the commuters,'' he said.

