Magnitude 6 earthquake strikes south of Kermadec Islands -EMSC

Reuters | Updated: 20-12-2022 22:34 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 22:32 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 struck south of the Kermadec Island region on Tuesday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 141 km (87.61 miles), 527 km North East of Tauranga, New Zealand, the EMSC said.

