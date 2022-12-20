Magnitude 6 earthquake strikes south of Kermadec Islands -EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 struck south of the Kermadec Island region on Tuesday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 141 km (87.61 miles), 527 km North East of Tauranga, New Zealand, the EMSC said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)