Left Menu

Only 8 coal mines auctioned in fourth round of auctions: Coal Minister Joshi

Coal demand of 1500 million tonne per annum MTPA is projected by the year 2030, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi said in a reply to the Lok Sabha.The fourth round of commercial auctions was launched on December 16, 2021 and 99 coal mines were offered.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2022 17:10 IST | Created: 21-12-2022 16:58 IST
Only 8 coal mines auctioned in fourth round of auctions: Coal Minister Joshi
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Out of 99 coal mines that were put on the block in the fourth round of the auction, just eight blocks have been auctioned successfully, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

Development of new mines are required towards Atmanirbhar Bharat to reduce import dependence. Coal demand of 1500 million tonne per annum (MTPA) is projected by the year 2030, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi said in a reply to the Lok Sabha.

''The fourth round of commercial auctions was launched on December 16, 2021 and 99 coal mines were offered. Out of 99, only 8 mines have been successfully auctioned,'' he said.

The 99 mines were in states of Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Telangana and West Bengal.

Joshi further said that resettlement & rehabilitation of project affected families will be done as per prevailing norms of the state governments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists freeze Great Barrier Reef coral in world-first trial; Russia says leak on Soyuz spacecraft caused by 0.8-millimetre hole

Science News Roundup: Scientists freeze Great Barrier Reef coral in world-fi...

 Global
2
ICTP–IAEA College launches virtual course on fusion applications

ICTP–IAEA College launches virtual course on fusion applications

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia says leak on Soyuz spacecraft caused by 0.8-millimetre hole; Scientists freeze Great Barrier Reef coral in world-first trial

Science News Roundup: Russia says leak on Soyuz spacecraft caused by 0.8-mil...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca wins EU backing for heart drug, but suffers lung cancer setback; China's capital Beijing to speed up imports of COVID drugs - official and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca wins EU backing for heart drug, but suffers...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022