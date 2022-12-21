Left Menu

Ayodhya airport works to be completed by June 2023: AAI

The Airports Authority of India AAI on Wednesday said the overall project work of Ayodhya airport is expected to be completed by June 2023.The airport development project is worth Rs 242 crore.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2022 21:08 IST | Created: 21-12-2022 21:04 IST
Ayodhya airport works to be completed by June 2023: AAI
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Wednesday said the overall project work of Ayodhya airport is expected to be completed by June 2023.

The airport development project is worth Rs 242 crore. It includes the construction of a terminal building, development of airside facilities.

''The new terminal building with total area of 6,000 sq.m.is being designed to serve 300 passengers during peak hours with an annual handling capacity of 6 lakh passengers,'' AAI said in a release.

AAI said that 52 per cent of the development work has been completed and the overall project work of Ayodhya airport in Uttar Pradesh is expected to be completed by June next year.

''The design of the airport will reflect the idea and spirit of Ram Mandir, invoking a sense of spirituality and creating a sense of place for all passengers arriving and departing from the airport... The glass façade of the terminal will be designed to recreate a sense of being in the very palace of Ayodhya,'' the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists freeze Great Barrier Reef coral in world-first trial; Russia says leak on Soyuz spacecraft caused by 0.8-millimetre hole

Science News Roundup: Scientists freeze Great Barrier Reef coral in world-fi...

 Global
2
ICTP–IAEA College launches virtual course on fusion applications

ICTP–IAEA College launches virtual course on fusion applications

 Global
3
(Update: Postponed) NASA astronauts prepare for spacewalk to install solar array

(Update: Postponed) NASA astronauts prepare for spacewalk to install solar a...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Russia says leak on Soyuz spacecraft caused by 0.8-millimetre hole; Scientists freeze Great Barrier Reef coral in world-first trial

Science News Roundup: Russia says leak on Soyuz spacecraft caused by 0.8-mil...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022