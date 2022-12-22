Fog reduces visibility in many parts of Haryana, Punjab

Fog reduced visibility at many places in Haryana and Punjab on Thursday morning as minimum temperatures hovered below normal limits in a few parts of the region.

According to a meteorological department official here, reduced visibility due to fog was reported from Ambala, Hisar, Karnal, Narnaul, Bhiwani and Sirsa among other places in Haryana.

In Punjab, similar conditions were reported at Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Pathankot, Adampur, Halwara, Bathinda and Faridkot. Chandigarh also reported fog in the morning.

Meanwhile, according to the Met department's weather report, Gurdaspur in Punjab was the coldest recorded place in the state where the minimum temperature settled at 5 degrees Celsius.

Amritsar recorded a low of 8.4 degrees Celsius, Ludhiana 8 degrees Celsius, Patiala 8.2 degrees Celsius, Bathinda 5.8 degrees Celsius and Mohali 8.3 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 7.6 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, cold weather conditions prevailed in Mahendergarh, which recorded a low of 4.9 degrees Celsius while Hisar's low settled at 6.7 degrees Celsius.

Karnal registered a minimum temperature of 8.2 degrees Celsius, Ambala 8.4 degrees Celsius, Bhiwani 6.2 degrees Celsius, Sirsa 9.2 degrees Celsius, and Rohtak 8.6 degrees Celsius.

